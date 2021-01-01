Three-vehicle crash, 1 fatality on New Year’s Eve

A three-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve left one person dead, and another facing a murder charge, authorities said.

The crash — involving a motorhome, Nissan Altima and Dodge Charger — happened around 11:10 p.m. on Highway 49, near Cerrito Road, said Grass Valley Police Officer Jason Bice.

Raymond Poquette, 80, was driving his 1996 Freightliner Discovery 35-foot motorhome southbound on the highway. At the same time a woman in her 2011 Nissan Altima was headed north on the highway, followed behind by a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Julius Molnar IV, the officer said.

For reasons that remain unclear to authorities, Poquette’s motorhome crossed into the northbound lane and hit the Altima head on, Bice said.

“The motorhome ended up killing that girl in that Nissan,” Bice said. “and hitting the side of the Charger, and made the Charger overturn a couple times.”

Bice said the Altima’s driver died at the scene. Poquette was sent to Sutter Roseville Medical Center as “a precaution.” Molnar was also transferred to the center for minor injuries.

Nevada County Jail records show that Poquette, of Grass Valley, faces a murder charge. Arrested Friday, he remained jailed that afternoon.

As of Friday, Bice said his department hadn’t yet identified the deceased woman.

Bice said the Grass Valley Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the possible causes for the wreck.

