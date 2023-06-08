Staff Writer
Nevada County is known to provide its residents with a great quality of life. With just under 100,000 residents, the average lifespan is 81.3 years old compared to 77.5 years old nation-wide, according to statistics published by a US News report in 2023.
Demographics show that access to healthcare, education, nutritional foods, recreation and high activity lend to higher than national average longevity and quality of life.
Community vitality and engagement, such as voter participation, home ownership and non profit involvement, are indicators of quality of life that can affect longevity, according to the US News report.
Community stability and safety in Nevada County are ranked higher than a national average, and access to the internet was also higher with a score of 98.5% compared to a national average of 96.7%, according to the report.
Nevada County ranked below national average when comparing access to transportation, and longer commute times, another indicator of a healthy lifestyle.
It may not be surprising that Nevada County with its abundance of recreational options and strong community connection has many of its residents reaching the century mark.
Several birthdays were honored in the past weeks that were celebrated and honored by family and friends.
Shirley Kuykendall
Shirley Kuykendall turned 100 years old on June 7 and her family is holding an open house party for her at her residence in Forest Spring Mobile Home Park.
Shirley and her husband Bill moved to Nevada City from Concord and built a house on Red Dog Road in 1986.
They moved to Forest Springs in 1996. Kuykendall has always been active in the Forest Spring Park community. She enjoys playing bunco and bingo. She was a Red Hats’ Queen and recently gave up tending to the community bulletin board.
Shirley values the time she volunteered at Hospice Gift and Thrift store for 20 years.
Shirley is in good health and says she is looking forward to being 100 and beyond — one day at a time.
Shirley Paine
Shirley Paine celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on June 27 at the Grass Valley Senior Apartments where she says is an ideal place for her to live because she is surrounded by fine people.
“I have a wide array of interests,” Paine said. “I taught many subjects in high school for over 20 years and enjoyed the older students.”
Paine grew up outside of Chicago where she worked as a journalist for a short time.
Her husband was a railroad man and wanted to go to the West and that is what brought them to the Bay Area.
“We bought a house in Castro Valley for $5,000,” Paine said. “I attended San Jose State University and earned my teaching credential.”
Paine followed her daughter to the Grass Valley area and regularly visits with her three children.
Paine’s good friend, Cindy Benson, made the arrangements for her party that was well attended and enjoyed by all.
Dorothy “Dottie” McNutt
Dottie McNutt is a remarkable lady who has touched the lives of so many. Born on May 16th in 1923, McNutt has spent a century spreading joy through her love of family, friendship, and a life full of adventure.
Throughout her life, McNutt has always been the kindest of people, and her infectious laughter and positive energy have made her a beloved figure among her family and friends.
She is known for her quick wit, sharp mind, and kind heart, and inspires many with her resilience and determination.
McNutt was born in Pennsylvania in a little town called Vandergrift, just like her mother, husband and children.
She lived there for most of her young life before moving to California, where she lived in San Mateo, Claremont, Moraga, and several places in Marin.
She spent almost 50 years of her life in Los Robles Mobile Park in Novato, California in Marin County. Dottie was very involved in the community there and had many friends.
In her married life, Dorothy and her husband, Jock McNutt, traveled the world and had many adventures together.
As a small town Vandergrift girl, she was voted the equivalent of a homecoming queen in the late 1940’s.
Jock and Dorothy went to school together, their families knew each other, and they were even born four days apart in the same town.
Interestingly, Mr. McNutt knew Dottie was the one, even though when he came home from the war, she was engaged to someone else!
He simply wouldn’t take no for an answer and convinced the gorgeous and wonderful, Dorothy, that they were meant to be, he proposed to her and they had a 3-month engagement before getting married.
They were married for almost 60 years.
Jock owned an employment agency for 30 years, where Dottie ran the show as the receptionist.
They were a great working team but they also loved vacationing every chance they got, in Hawaii.
They almost moved to Hawaii, but ended up deciding to stay in California because they loved being close to their family. She’s been to Hawaii, Fiji, Hong Kong, China, and all over the USA.
In addition to being an amazing woman, Dottie was also a kind and patient mother.
Dottie’s kindness and patience have left a lasting impact on her family and friends, and we are so grateful for her.
McNutt’s daughter is Bonnie McNutt Bradt, son in law is Peter Bradt, who have been Grass Valley residents for 23 years.