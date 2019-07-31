Three-month pilot project will make Commercial, York streets one way in Nevada City

On Monday Nevada City will initiate a three-month pilot program that will make sections of Commercial and York streets one way.

Plans for a “community gathering space” in the historic core of Nevada City have been discussed for over a year. Last summer discussions and surveys looked at partially or completely closing York Street and lower Commercial Street, or simply extending sidewalks, adding a stage or beautifying the street.

In May the City Council OK’d the three-month pilot that will make Commercial Street one way from Main Street to Broad Street, and York Street one way from Broad Street to Commercial Street. This will allow time for driver awareness and traffic patterns to change and adjust to the one-way street conversion, city staff said.

— The Union staff