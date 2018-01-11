Three juveniles at-large in alleged felony assault investigation

Via Placer County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating three juvenile suspects wanted in a felony assault investigation.

Jan. 9, in the early morning hours, deputies and Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to a group home in Loomis after three juvenile males assaulted the caregiver. During the assault, the caregiver suffered a head injury, a severed finger, and other injuries. The juveniles stole the caregiver's truck and fled the scene. They are all from other counties in California. While significant efforts have been made to locate them, none have yet been apprehended.