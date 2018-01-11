Three juveniles at-large in alleged felony assault investigation
January 11, 2018
Via Placer County Sheriff’s Office:
“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating three juvenile suspects wanted in a felony assault investigation.
Jan. 9, in the early morning hours, deputies and Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to a group home in Loomis after three juvenile males assaulted the caregiver. During the assault, the caregiver suffered a head injury, a severed finger, and other injuries. The juveniles stole the caregiver's truck and fled the scene. They are all from other counties in California. While significant efforts have been made to locate them, none have yet been apprehended.
Jeremiah Thyne is described as a Hispanic male juvenile. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of four dots on his elbow.
Nathan James Rust is described as a Native American male juvenile. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Julian Christian Mercado is a Hispanic male juvenile. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Mercado has several tattoos including Chinese writing on his neck, a teardrop tattoo on his face, four dots on his hand, and the name "Karrie" on his right inner arm.
Each of the three subjects have felony arrest warrants for charges including mayhem, kidnapping to commit a robbery, robbery, and carjacking with a bail amount of $1 million.
The suspects fled in a silver 2011 Toyota Tacoma four-door pick-up California license plate 12053B1.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Placer County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 530-889-7800. Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to arrest should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191, or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.”