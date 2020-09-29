Three former school superintendents make endorsements in Board of Education races

Holly Hermansen, Terry McAteer, and H.L. “Skip” Houser, three former Nevada County Superintendents of Schools spanning the years from 1990 to 2017, have endorsed the slate of Julie Baker, Susan Clarabut, Louise Johnson and Timothy May as candidates for the Nevada County Board of Education.

“Nevada County voters are being offered a dream team for our local Nevada County Board of Education,” said McAteer, who served as county superintendent for 13 years (1994-2007). “Susan Clarabut and Louise Johnson are both seasoned educators who, along with Timothy May, another experienced public school educator, will provide County Superintendent Scott Lay the fiscal oversight and collaboration he needs to provide service to our local school districts,” said McAteer.

He continued by saying that, “Julie Baker brings fiscal expertise, public relations savvy, and fundraising finesse from her long history of service to the county in expanding the Center for the Arts and in advocating for the arts in general.”

“These four candidates have our unqualified support,” said Skip Houser who served as Nevada County Superintendent of Schools from 1990 to 1994. “These are four quality candidates who deserve the public’s support.”

“This is a crucial election for our schools,” noted Holly Hermansen, who served as county superintendent from 2007 to 2017, “as the voters need to vote on four seats and we think Baker, Clarabut, Johnson and May are a great team.”

Source: Terry McAteer