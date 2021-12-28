Three days in, search continues for missing skier

Authorities on Tuesday continued their search for missing skier Rory Angelotta, 43, of Truckee.

Angelotta went missing on Christmas after his ski pass was scanned that morning at the Comstock lift.

According to authorities, there was no other activity registered to his pass since that time. An emergency ping on Angelotta’s phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Angelotta’s vehicle was also found parked in the Northstar parking lot.

Since that time there has been record snow in the area and harsh weather conditions, which caused many roads to close, including Highway 267, which caused a slow down in the search.

On Tuesday there were around 35 search-and-rescue personnel, including skiers, snowshoers, snowcats, and snowmobilers as the weather began to clear.

Placer County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Powers said they have received a tip after a recent social media post that an individual might have overheard a conversation of Angelotta’s whereabouts.

“We did get one tip from our social media post of an individual who thinks he overheard a conversation about where the missing skier may have gone. So that’s factoring into our plan today,” Powers said.

HARSH CONDITIONS

So far, search and rescue has searched much of the perimeter around Northstar Ski Resort, including a nearby gulch.

“(On Monday), the snow was so deep that it was extremely problematic and dangerous to get in there… (Tuesday) we have about 35 total in the search… If the weather clears up, which it looks like it probably will, we’ll try to get some air support,” Powers said.

The rescuers — which have included Northstar Ski Patrol, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office — have been searching in dangerous avalanche conditions, high winds, and freezing temperatures both day and night.

“The odds of anybody surviving out there that long in such harsh conditions, unfortunately, are extremely low,” Powers said. “We’re still holding out hope, but we have to be realistic. We’ll exhaust every reasonable means to do what we can to find him, and ultimately, if it becomes a recovery, risking personnel to search in dangerous or hazardous conditions is not something that we’re going to do. If it turns into a recovery it will probably be later in the season — the weather is better and things start to melt out.”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information about where Angelotta may have chosen to ski the afternoon he went missing.

Angelotta worked as the general manager of the Surefoot ski shop in Northstar. He was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles.

If anyone has spoken with or seen Angelotta between Christmas and today, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union