Three candidates vie for Grass Valley Council
The race is on for Grass Valley City Council.
Matthew Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. Elections officials said Wednesday that they verified the signatures Coulter provided, and his name was added to the list of candidates.
There are two open seats on the council in the November election. Incumbent Ben Aguilar isn’t running.
Coulter is a regular voice at city council and supervisor meetings, often calling in to give public comment. Nevada County Superior Court records show he’s the subject of a number of restraining orders over the past few years. Supervisor District 3 candidate Lisa Swarthout filed a restraining order against him on July 28.
Other contested races include the Division 4 seat on the Nevada Irrigation District. Trevor Cauler and Bill G. Smull are running for the job. Division 4 incumbent Laura Peters was redistricted out of her seat.
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
Three candidates vie for Grass Valley Council
The race is on for Grass Valley City Council.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.