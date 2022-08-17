Three candidates vie for Grass Valley Council

The race is on for Grass Valley City Council.

Matthew Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. Elections officials said Wednesday that they verified the signatures Coulter provided, and his name was added to the list of candidates.

There are two open seats on the council in the November election. Incumbent Ben Aguilar isn’t running.

Coulter is a regular voice at city council and supervisor meetings, often calling in to give public comment. Nevada County Superior Court records show he’s the subject of a number of restraining orders over the past few years. Supervisor District 3 candidate Lisa Swarthout filed a restraining order against him on July 28.

Other contested races include the Division 4 seat on the Nevada Irrigation District. Trevor Cauler and Bill G. Smull are running for the job. Division 4 incumbent Laura Peters was redistricted out of her seat.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249