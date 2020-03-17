Thousands still without power in Nevada County

A high impact storm that rolled through the region over the weekend still had thousands of Nevada County residences without electricity Tuesday evening.

Some 2,600 PG&E customers between the town of Washington and the community of Chicago Park were still without power.

About 1,178 were without power in Nevada City; 659 in Grass Valley; 137 in the town of Washington; and 92 in North San Juan.

The community of Cascade Shores was hit particularly hard by the storm, with up to 3 feet of snow reported. Many fallen trees and limbs could be seen leaning on structures and hanging from utility lines.

A crew of PG&E linemen was busy working to remove trees and repair infrastructure near the top of Banner Quaker Hill Road while people took to shovels and plows to remove snow from their driveways.

“I would expect some customers to remain without power overnight,” PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said Tuesday. “But our crews will continue to work to restore power.”

Electrical hazards with trees and branches into power lines were reported throughout Tuesday in Nevada County.

“They’re still out there working,” Merlo said of the line workers. “New outages have popped up here and there, but we are working as soon as possible to restore power.”

Cascade Shores sisters Shelby and Sabina Myers were among those left without electricity since Saturday evening.

The two could be seen working to free a vehicle that had been completely socked in by the snow as they described the damage the storm caused, including a power line that fell on their car.

“This one that was cut right there was just laying across my car,” Shelby Myers said in reference to the power line.

Weather

The two had been staying with friends in Grass Valley after losing power and had come back up to check on their cats Tuesday.

“All the chaotic scenarios are just happening at once,” Myers said in reference to the current shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

Still, the sisters kept smiling as they faced their current situation.

“I can’t go to the gym, but I can shovel all day,” Myers said.

The two may have to continue shoveling the rest of the week, as low snow was forecast for Tuesday evening with a potential for some snow today and Thursday.

Snow levels are forecast to hold between 2,000 and 3,000 feet, dropping a potential of 2 to 4 inches above 3,000 feet.

The coming weekend may see another bout of wet weather, with six to 10-day forecasts showing a 60% chance of above normal precipitation.

“The potential for at least the latter part of next weekend could be wet,” National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg said.

Early indications show dry weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 50s Thursday and upper 50s by Saturday.

Overnight lows forecast 29 degrees for Thursday, 33 degrees Friday, and 36 degrees Saturday.

“There’s a potential for some heavier rain as we look at Monday,” Swanberg said. “Right now, it’s looking at an inch to an inch-and-a-quarter, with snow levels probably above 4,500 to 5,500 feet.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.