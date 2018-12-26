Thoroughbreds from Grass Valley’s Diamond F Ranch go up for adoption

There will be an adoption event for these horses from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the ranch, 13615 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. The adoption fee is $150 and a pre-adoption questionnaire must be completed. For more information on each horse, go to http://www.sammiesfriends.org/horses.html .

For decades, the historic Diamond F Ranch off McCourtney Road was known for breeding, raising and training top thoroughbred horses.

The farm's flagship stallion, Rhythm, earned over $1.5 million as a racehorse before entering stud and eventually ending up in Grass Valley. Before Rhythm's death in 2007, owner Dave Ferguson told The Union that Rhythm's offspring had won more than any other California sire — more than $33 million.

In recent years, however, the Diamond F fell on lean times, with the Fergusons struggling to care for the ranch and approximately 70 horses.

Now, with the ranch sold, the last remnants of Diamond F's herd — including nearly a dozen of Rhythm's offspring — are available for adoption after being surrendered to Sammie's Friends.

In all, 18 mares and three stallions ranging in age from 9 to 22 were rescued by the nonprofit organization, which also runs the Nevada County animal shelter. Most of those remain at the ranch and can be seen, and adopted, on Saturday.

According to Sammie's Friends co-founder Cheryl Wicks, Ferguson had been taking in old and retired thoroughbreds for some time. But Ferguson, who is now in his 80s, had to put the Diamond F up for sale after being threatened with foreclosure. He placed some of the horses in new homes but still owned about 40 when the property was sold in October and he had to move, Wicks said. He was able to take about a dozen with him, she added.

Ferguson was going back to the ranch twice daily to feed the 21 thoroughbreds he had left behind.

"He continued to care for them," Wicks said, "He just couldn't keep them all."

But by mid-December, the new owner of the ranch, Justin Dunne, wanted the horses gone, in part because he needed to clear the property so he could start repairing the five miles of fencing and reseeding pastures on the 65 acres.

"I've been a Santa Claus for horses," he said Wednesday. "I spent Christmas Day feeding them."

Ferguson was supposed to move the horses within a week of closing escrow, but apparently thought he had 60 days, said Dunne.

"We did our best, we helped him any way we could," he said. "He just got over-populated with horses. They were like his pets — they were his life."

Animal Control got involved, Wicks said, adding that Ferguson ended up surrendering the remaining horses.

"We have had to figure out what to do with them," Wicks said, adding the horses are in good condition although they are muddy from being out in the rain.

"On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., I'm asking people to come and look at the horses and adopt them," she said. "Bring trailers, we'll do adoptions on the spot. Any that are left, we'll find foster homes for. The objective is to get them out of there as quickly as we can."

According to Wicks, Sammie's Friends has received several applications, which are being evaluated, and one horse has been adopted already.

"If people want to look at them, they should go to our website," she said. "They're all up there with descriptions."

All of the horses are thoroughbreds and all but one are friendly and easy to handle, Wicks said,

"They're nice horses," she said. "Many of them have been ridden, but probably not in about 10 years."

The three stallions all need to be gelded, Wicks said. She currently is looking for a facility where they can recover and someone to exercise them after the gelding, for about two weeks.

"One is 22, he's absolutely gorgeous," she said, "I'm in love with him — but I don't know what I'd do with him."

Sammie's Friends is also looking for some financial help, as it costs about $100 a day to keep the horses fed. Donors can contribute online, through Paypal or by sending a check.

"It's sad all the way around," Wicks said. "Hopefully some people will come and adopt (the horses) and take care of them and they will make someone happy."

Dunne, who owns two horses of his own, has renamed the property Magic Horse Ranch, and plans to use the facilities for breeding, as well as for events and weddings.

"For an old Irishman like me to end up with a beautiful ranch, it's magic," he said, calling the purchase his "last big deal … Hopefully, this ranch will have a happy ending."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.