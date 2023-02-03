Staff Writer
CodeRED alerts help keep people informed in case of fire, flood, storms or other emergencies that may occur in the area.
On Wednesday, thousands of residents in Nevada County participated in a test of the CodeRED emergency alert system.
“Today CodeRED made 105,695 phone calls, 926 TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) calls, 28,177 email messages, and 58,811 text messages,” Craig Griesbach, director of Nevada County Emergency Services, said.
Beginning at around 10 a.m., and continuing throughout the day, electronic devices were buzzing with notifications.
“CodeRED has been a part of Nevada County emergency messaging for over five years,” Griesbach said. “Everything went as planned for the test today.”
Officials encourage participants to add CodeRED to a list of contacts to identify emergency and non-emergency calls. Depending on a person’s cell phone service provider, text messages will appear differently.
“Emergency calls will originate from (866) 419-5000. Non-emergency calls will originate from (855) 969-4636,” according to the Ready Nevada County website.
It is important to note that CodeRED alerts will not be sent out for every fire in Nevada County. They are used under two different circumstances. When a fire is deemed a serious potential threat to life and property, it is categorized as a “warning.” If it is an immediate threat to life, it is categorized as an “order,” according to Ready Nevada County.
“Many factors are considered when determining whether an evacuation warning or order is issued such as the size of the fire, rate of spread, number of available suppression resources, wind, temperature, topography, and proximity to residences,” according to information from the Ready Nevada County website.
Officials encourage residents to monitor local media sources as well. CodeRED emergency alerts only work when cell phone towers and telephone lines are working. There is no guarantee a person will receive an alert during an emergency.
To learn more about how to register for the alerts or to manage an account, visit www.nevadacountyca.gov/2713/Emergency-Alerts.
Highlights of other projects from OES
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County are actively working on Phase I of the Access and Functional Needs Program that provides free defensible space clearing services within 100 feet of homes, according to Griesbach.
Hundreds of residents have qualified, and OES still has room to serve over 500 more. This program has recently been expanded to renters with property owners’ permission. Interested residents are encouraged to apply before the Feb. 28 deadline. For more information and application assistance, residents can reach out to the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County at 530-446-1224.
The South County Shaded Fuel Break Project is also well underway in partnership with the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. This is a strategic evacuation route vegetation clearing project that will treat 339-acres of vegetation along key evacuation routes along private properties in southern Nevada County.
The OES Firewise Microgrant Program is wrapping up, and consisted of 26 grants for recognized Firewise Communities to remove hazardous vegetation from private lands, clear evacuation routes, and clear defensible space around homes, according to Griesbach.
There are several other larger landscape level fuel mitigation projects in the works that the OES team is managing and are slated to start this year, which include the Woodpecker Ravine Shaded Fuel Break Project, Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Phase II Project, Maintenance of Phase I of the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project, and Phase II of the Access and Functional Needs Program.
In addition, there are several strategic planning efforts underway that will help inform project and program priority areas in the coming years. This includes the Community Wildfire Protection Plan update, Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update, and the Evacuation Study project. Requests for proposals are currently issued now for solicitation and these projects are slated to be completed over the next 12-18 months, according to Griesbach.
The OES team, in partnership with the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, is planning for annual community green waste drop-off events this spring. Griesbach said to expect more information on this programming soon.
“Many of these efforts are in close partnership with CAL FIRE, Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cal OES, United Way, Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities, local fire districts, the town/cities, and many other community partners,” Griesbach said.