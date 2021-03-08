‘This isn’t about going rogue’: Nevada County supervisors talk about why they want a resolution calling for more local control

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will be considering a resolution on Tuesday which, according to Chair Dan Miller, “opens up the conversation for the community” regarding taking a more local approach to pandemic-related measures and restrictions.

The resolution, titled “Resolution Supporting Reopening Nevada County Safely in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in Coordination with Nevada County Public Health Authorities,” was brought by Miller and Vice Chair Sue Hoek, who represent districts 3 and 4, respectively.

“The reason we brought this resolution forward is so that we can have a board discussion in-session, and a discussion with the community,” said Miller.

While individuals have voiced concerns related to COVID-19 and related restrictions during public comment, he explained, without this topic on the meeting agenda, supervisors have not been permitted to discuss this topic or answer questions about it during their meetings.

Asked about the potential impact of the resolution, Miller said it did not hold the authority to open businesses or impose restrictions differently.

“It’s a request,” said Miller. “We’re not asking the governor or anyone to open up Nevada County. We’re just asking to have a say, some type of input.”

“The governor would still have to agree to grant us some local control or local authority,” he said.

According to Miller, this has not been granted to other counties whose officials have sent similar requests to the Governor’s Office, with some not receiving a response at all.

Hoek, who said that “there’s nothing in the resolution that says we’re going to go against the state mandate,” also said she sees bringing the resolution forward as a way to allow the board to hold a conversation.

“This isn’t about going rogue,” said Hoek. “This is about a county of our size having more say in how we manage things.”

The resolution’s requests focus on four primary areas: the ability to base pandemic-related measures specifically on “our local data and circumstances,“ state guidance and resources for reopening schools, state transparency regarding vaccine distribution, and that federal relief funds be distributed directly to the county rather than go through the state.

OPPOSITION

“This is a dangerous move and will further put our community at risk,” wrote Grass Valley Councilwoman Hilary Hodge in an email newsletter Friday, asking that people write to their Board of Supervisors’ member in opposition to the resolution.

Hodge said she was motivated to send out that message because Nevada County has a high proportion of elderly residents, who are at higher risk, and “we have to be more considerate, more careful, not less.”

Hodge said that, while she believes the resolution is “not going to have a whole lot of teeth” if it passes, it “could absolutely have a negative impact on businesses“ by discouraging tourism, an effect she said would be the opposite of the intention behind the resolution.

“People who understand that this is a global pandemic, that it is a spreadable and contagious disease, are not going to shop in a community that disregards the science on how diseases are spread,” said Hodge.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.