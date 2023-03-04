Staff Writer
“It seems like we did this last week,” one shopper at SPD Market on Zion St. in Nevada City said.
Employees at SPD Market were busy stocking shelves and keeping the checkout lines moving smoothly. Shoppers spent Friday preparing for the next expected storm to hit Nevada County this weekend.
Even though the lot was plowed, cars were jammed and everyone’s patience was tested. There were sounds of car alarms and one employee came out to direct traffic.
“The lot is a little tight, add a little snow, and suddenly the cars don’t fit all the way in, and they stick out,” one distributor making deliveries said.
“I’m just making sure I have everything we might need. Mostly flashlights in case the lights go out again. We have a generator but you never know, you have to find it in the middle of the night,” Michael McBride from Hooper and Weaver Mortuary who was shopping at SPD said.
Shoppers at SPD were sharing stories about downed trees on power lines and the heroic efforts of PG&E while waiting in checkout lines.
“This is the most snow we have ever seen, and I grew up here,” Katie Neeb, a resident on Banner Hill said. “I am happy to see a lot of PG&E on our road right now. We had the top of one of our trees fall right next to our house.”
Keeping a positive attitude and being prepared for the upcoming storms and school closures seemed to be the vibe.
“The one nice thing is that we have such nice neighbors. Everyone has been getting together. Making sure everyone has gas. Making sure everyone’s okay, Neeb said. “Our kids haven’t been in school for a week. The kids have been pretty creative. Playing with lanterns, playing with the shadows. We’re burning wood and we have a generator, so we are doing fine,” Neeb said.
Dave Neeb said he will be more prepared for the second round of storms and that shoveling snow is a great way to stay warm.
“We weren’t as prepared as we would have liked to be. We are on top of Banner, so we got 50 inches,” Dave Neeb said. We shoveled for two days straight. My snowblower ran out of gas. I was getting in shape shoveling snow. I feel great!”
One couple who were stocking up fresh vegetables to last through the weekend said that not everyone was enjoying the snow, especially their border collie.
“Here we go again,” Barbra and Rudy Cisar said. “Our poor dog doesn’t know where to go to the bathroom. She goes out in the snow and just sinks!”
Be prepared ahead of time so that you can avoid being in emergency mode, was the advice Erik Oxenbol, store manager at Hills Flat Lumber at 380 Railroad Ave. in Grass Valley gave.
“It’s amazing how many snow shovels, especially the metal ones used to chip ice, we have sold.” Oxenbol said. “Popular items are ice melts, generators, batteries, propane and salt. We are restocking our shelves and hope the delivery trucks can make it to us.”
Hill Flat Lumber only shut down for one day and says they are plowing their lot, doing the best so that delivery trucks can get in with the items people need. The trucks amazingly haven’t missed a delivery yet, even though they are coming from Oregon. It’s a challenge, according to Oxenbol.