For those hoping the torrential winter the county experienced this year was done with its rage, there’s some subsequent repercussions that will have to be considered in the name of safety.
On Wednesday morning, a press event was held, organized by the county in partnership with South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort members including Nevada County, California State Parks, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Nevada County Sheriff Office’s Search & Rescue, U.S. Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, South Yuba River Citizens League, and more.
The event took place in an ongoing effort to remind the community and beyond the importance of water safety, especially as temperatures climb.
“I think the big message today is to be cautious and even stay out of the river until the water levels come down,” said Nevada County Consolidated Fire Operations Chief Pat Sullivan.
“We’ve had one fatality down by Bridgeport,” Sullivan said. “The American River, not very far from us, has had four fatalities. And every foothill river is going to have the same story. So this isn’t just about the Yuba. It’s about Downieville. It’s about Sonora. It’s about Truckee. Every foothill community is going to face the runoff from the snow.”
Heavy snowfall resulted in swift and cold water, both factors creating dangerous conditions along the river which has become so popular not just with locals but with people from around the world.
“So we tell our rescuers: the water is powerful, it is relentless, and it’s unforgiving.,” said Sullivan. “Once you get caught into this, the river does not care. There is going to be a consequence to your action.”
Sullivan said the water level in the South Yuba is flowing at 5,000 cubic feet per second, when typically during the summer it would be less than 100. He added that normal runoff this time of year in the last 10 years, flow has been 1,000 to 3,000 feet, leaving us well above average. According to Sullivan, the water currently flowing is what is referred to as white water.
“White water is water mixed with air so you don’t float in it; there’s no buoyancy.,” he said. “You actually sink in white water. And you can’t breathe it. So that’s the other piece. And then beyond that, the temperature. So when you jump from ambient temperature of 80 degrees into water that is 50 degrees, you gasp. If you are under water and you gasp, you drown. There is not a question; you will drown. If you managed to get to the surface your heart rate is up, your respiratory rate is up, you have a loss of ability to move and you’re being swept downstream and you begin to panic. Which leads to a series of other negative consequences down river.
“This is not our usual river. This is not the river that you came to this time last year or the year before.”
District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek said the efforts made by community agencies is all for the wellbeing of river-goers, and that extra precautions are being taken this year to support the educational tools that could be potentially life-saving.
“You’re going to see electronic signs, you are going to see increased parking patrols,” said Hoek. “We have a travel alert that set out on GoNevadaCounty.com. We encourage everybody to go to that website and check that out. One of the other important things here is how many people are really involved. This is a huge undertaking to keep people safe.”
Dan Youngren is Chief Ranger for the Sierra District of California State Parks. He said that the South Yuba River sees well over 700,000 people a year.
“Every year there will be another magazine article or newspaper print ‘The Best Kept Secret is the South Yuba River,’” Youngren said. “Well I hate to tell you folks but the South Yuba River isn’t the best kept secret. This place is loved by everyone. There’s folks from all around the world who travel just to enjoy what we have behind us.”
“With that being said, the amount of people and the way the river is roaring right now and how cold it is, it’s become extremely treacherous this time of year,” Youngren said. “All of my rangers are medically trained. We are on foot patrol seven days a week, but it’s 17 miles of river corridor that we have to patrol. Most of it you can’t get to by vehicle. It’s either hike in, boulder crawling, or by helicopter.”
Younger reminded people that should you find yourself in a difficult situation, responding time could be lagged due to the rural location of the river and the lack of cell service, not to mention cars parked illegally.
“A lot of these folks we see coming in on a regular basis on the weekend,” said Younger. “My message to you is (that) the river is not what you remember. It’s changed. It is extremely dangerous this time of year and it will probably be extremely dangerous for the rest of the summer. A split second could be a matter of a great time or a tragedy. Stay out and stay alive.”
Aaron Zettler-Mann from South Yuba River Citizens League said that over 10 years ago, his organization recognized the need to educate and convey pertinent information about the Yuba to visitors. In addition to the environmental changes that have created a hazard this year, Zettler-Mann also reminded visitors of the importance of cleaning up after oneself after a day at the river.
“There was concern that the river was getting loved to death,” Zettler-Mann said. “Our response was an outreach and education program we call River Ambassadors, which we created in partnership with California State Parks. River Ambassadors are out at most of the popular river crossing points using a friendly, non-confrontational approach towards educating folks how to recreate safely and responsibly; being good stewards of this place. We encourage people to pack it in, pack it out.
“Enough people aren’t packing it out every year and in September we pulled more than 10,000 pounds of trash and recycling out of this river canyon as part of our annual river clean-up event. No matter how small the piece of trash is, please take it out with you. That is equally important for dog waste which has a negative impact on water quality.”
One might wonder how the message of river conservancy and safety could be spread to tourists and people who travel from afar to enjoy the Yuba. Taylor Wolfe, Public Information Officer for Nevada County’s Executive Office, said county officials are doing all they can to get the word out so that all are equally safe.
“Through the South Yuba River Safety Cohort, which is a cohort the county organizes and has for several years, we are working with not only local nonprofit agencies like SYRCL, county departments, but also those state and federal agencies like CHP, State Parks, BLM, that have potentially much larger reach than we do, to make sure we have appropriate signage at the river, to spread this message far and wide,” Wolfe said.
“(We’re) working with partners like GoNevadaCounty.com to reach potential visitors. We’re really trying to meet people where they’re at and capture those visitors so they know it may look beautiful, it may be hot out, and it may be tempting but it’s incredibly dangerous.”
For more information on river safety please visit nevadacountyca.gov, gonevadacounty.com, or yubariver.org.