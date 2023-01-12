The Nevada Joint Union High School District tentatively agreed on a salary increase with union teachers that could be ratified today, according to Eric Mayer, president of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Teachers Association (NJUHSDTA) and physics teacher at Nevada Union High School.
“This has been a giant amount of work,” Mayer said.
Today, teachers who are union members will vote on a tentative salary agreement for the 2022/23 school year in the district.
The tentative agreement, if approved, will add 4% to the salary schedule and 2.5% off schedule.
“We usually try to get all increases placed on the salary schedule because it benefits teachers when it comes to retirement. The 2.5% is like a bonus essentially,” Mayer said.
“The tentative salary agreement between NJUHSTA and the district represents a compromise between the two parties. The district is happy to have found an agreement after several months of working together through the process,” Superintendent Dan Frisella said.
The groups went to an impasse because for 11 months they could not reach an agreement. The Public Employment Relations Board was brought in to help with the negotiations and advise. The organization is an administrative agency that assists with collective bargaining employees of California’s public schools and other public institutions.
“The increase stretches the district financially, and triggers a need for fiscal stabilization plans to meet our district obligations for future years,” Frisella said.
“Part of the compromise was that NJUHSDTA members will have to agree to larger class sizes. If they don't agree, we start the whole process over again,” Mayer said.
There is a cap on the number of students placed in certain classes, and if the number goes over that cap, the teacher is paid an additional amount, according to Mayer.
“There are clauses that limit the cap to smaller numbers for safety concerns such as classes operating ‘dangerous equipment,’ for example,” Mayer said. “Physical education classes tend to be very large. Most classes will see an average increase from 33 students to 35 … and that is multiplied by six sections a day.”.
The total number of students a teacher will have on a roll averages around 210.
In the district, classified employees and management will also receive what the teacher’s union receives.
“There is an agreement between the district and CSEA (the classified unit) for a ‘me too’ clause for this round of negotiations; so yes, classified will receive the same salary increase. Historically, management and unrepresented employees have received the same increase as the certificated unit,” Frisella said.
“I’m happy to lift up the classified employees,” Mayers said.
The raises will be retroactive to July 2, 2022, if the members of the NJUHSDTA ratify the agreement.
