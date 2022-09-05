facebook tracking pixel Thirty years of Praise in the Mountains | TheUnion.com
Thirty years of Praise in the Mountains

Elias Funez
  

Members of Calvary Bible Choir’s Praise and Worship group start the Praise in the Mountains music festival Saturday at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. The free event is in its 30th year and is touted as the longest running free gospel, blues, jazz, country and rock concert.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of many different Christian organizations descended upon Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley for the Praise in the Mountains music festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
An inflatable waterslide was a big hit for children at the festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Praise in the Mountains volunteers smile for the camera.
Photo: Elias Funez
A prayer tent was on hand during the Praise in the Mountains event.
Photo: Elias Funez

Community
