Third workshop for Greater Higgins Area Plan
Nevada County is hosting a third virtual collaborative community engagement workshop to develop a plan that will help guide future improvements for the Greater Higgins area. The workshop is scheduled via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. To RSVP, visit GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com.
The Area Plan will provide objectives and recommendations to guide the area’s future, including conceptual design, development options, access to housing, community character, recreational opportunities and more.
Initial plan goals are to establish a comprehensive future vision integrating housing, commerce, and culture, which can serve as a blueprint for future development. The workshop will also discuss land use, housing, economic development, public facilities and services, design goals, guidelines and standards. Participants will have opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback.
Options for future growth were developed using community input from Workshop #2 on March 2. Visit the project website at GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com to sign up for the workshop, get on a project email list to receive updates and find additional information about the project, including maps.
