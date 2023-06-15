Third place junior division Children's Team Sudoku winners

This is the team from Deer Creek Elementary School that placed 3rd in the Junior Division of the recent Annual Children’s Team Sudoku Tournament held May 18 in the NUHS cafeteria. They are Ruby Fuenzalida (from left), Amelia Gage, Aissata James and Eliza Wolfson. Their outstanding teacher and Sudoku school coordinator is Vanessa Machado. These children studied hard to learn a game that trains logical thinking skills and, solving together, develops valuable social skills also.

 Courtesy Jerry Martin