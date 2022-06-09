Third man enters plea in fatal shooting

Devon Jennings, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Shanta Olsen — the third defendant in the case to enter a plea, authorities said.

Olsen, 36, was shot in the head following a marijuana deal gone awry. Only one defendant, Trey Richard, is being charged with murder, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office has said.

Jennings pleaded guilty to a conspiracy accusation, said defense attorney Robert Comiskey. According to Assistant District Attorney Bob Burns, Jennings is expected to receive a 40-month sentence. His sentencing is set for July 29, along with William Levise, 32, and Dakari Harris, 23, who pleaded guilty in the case last week.

Levise and Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime by false pretenses.

The shooting happened in November 2020 when the defendants allegedly arrived at the scene of a marijuana deal and provided Olsen with counterfeit funds. Three men were in one car, the other three in another, with only one car firing the fatal shot, authorities have said.

“These pleas will help the prosecution to more effectively focus on the three gentlemen in the car from which the rip-off was consummated,” Burns said, “and from which the shots were fired, killing Shanta Olsen.”

The cases against those three suspects, including Richard, remain pending.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com