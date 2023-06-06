Third annual Arts @ Peace event

Attendees to the third annual Arts@Peace Art & Music Festival held Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley, stroll through the hall as they check some of the many different pieces of artwork on display and available for purchase through silent auction. The event also featured a concert with ragtime music, and wine and cheese reception following. The event was free to the community.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com