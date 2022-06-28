Thinking about broadcasting? Q&A with KVMY content chief

KVMR and KVMRx are looking for a variety of hosts in all genres of music as well as hosts and contributors for evening newscast! They are accepting applications to participate in their Broadcaster Training Class July 9 and 10.

The application deadline is Friday, July 1. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Marni Marshall at volunteer@kvmr.org or visit http://www.kvmr.org/broadcaster/

Marshall sat down recently with Sean Dooley, KVMR’s content director and music director for a little Q&A.

How would you describe the KVMRx station?

KVMRx was created to provide an opportunity for younger generations in the community to get involved with KVMR, while being given the freedom to break the mold and shatter any preconceived notions of what a radio station should look and sound like. Some of the most unique, bizarre, genre-breaking and risk-taking shows have come to life here on KVMRx, so we’re always looking for new KVMRx shows to keep pushing the boundaries of what radio is and could be.

What kind of needs do you have for new broadcasters to fill on KVMR and KVMRx?

For example, public affairs and news content, KVMR is always looking for folks who have an interest in highlighting what’s going on in our community with our public affairs programming, whether that’s interviewing various local experts with varying viewpoints on a specific subject, to covering local elections, city council meetings, or other community-oriented activities.

What kind of content fits the bill for what KVMR’s brand is?

KVMR’s music shows have always provided a wide range of genres and styles to airwaves, while still staying true to our Americana and country roots.

We’re always looking for new music experts to join the large crew of KVMR broadcasters, whether you’re interested in sharing your love of soul/R&B, left of the dial rock ’n’ Roll, folk music from local artists in our community, to music from all over the globe.

What kind of needs do you have for new broadcasters to fill on KVMRx?

KVMRx is currently trying to expand our on-air DJ roster, looking for music-lovers from the younger generations in our community who have an interest in creating live radio shows that explore anything from niche genres such as ’90s house music, shoegaze or post-punk, hip-hop, electronic, J-pop, to even leftfield disco, as well eclectic shows that compare and contrast different cultures, genres and time periods, while still heavily focusing on new music that’s being released today.

How would you describe the audience?

KVMR’s audience is truly one of a kind. Whether it’s local Nevada County listeners who care about what’s going on in our community with our emergency updates and public affairs programming, to folks from other surrounding areas who have a passion for non-corporate, non-algorithmic eclectic music shows, all of our KVMR listeners depend on us for providing unique, heartfelt programming powered by volunteers who love this station.

When programming KVMR, what kind of needs do you seek to fill?

As a new KVMR music DJ, some immediate opportunities for hosting your own show will be various early morning and late night slots to help solidify your technical skills and get in the groove of creating regular radio shows live on-air. It might take a while before the perfect slot comes along for you, so the sooner and more frequently you put your new skills as a KVMR DJ to use, the better off you’ll be when that perfect time-slot comes along.

After new broadcasters take the training course, what is the journey from there?

After completing the two-day course, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a group of seasoned KVMR DJs in honing your skills in the KVMR studios, meeting up with them at the station to do various off-air training sessions. Once you feel comfortable with all the requirements of being a KVMR DJ, we’ll have you complete a one hour certification test live on the radio where you’ll display your ability to present an hour long radio show. After you’ve been officially certified, you’ll be able to start signing up to host various late night and early morning slots on the radio.

KNOW & GO What: Broadcaster Training Class, applications due Friday, July 1 When: Orientation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Hands-on training in the studios is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10 Where: KVMR, 120 Bridge St., Nevada City (in-person, masks required) What you’ll learn: KVMR’s history and role in the community; radio broadcasting basics; radio and podcast production; broadcaster policies and procedures; the process for becoming a certified broadcaster and getting your show on air; how you can be a part of our programming, governance, event production and fundraising activities.