They’re here: Air tanker 89 joins air attack base for season
The Union staff
Cal Fire air tanker 89 joined air tanker 88 and air attack 230 Wednesday at the Grass Valley Interagency Air Attack Base for the 2019 fire season.
Air tanker 89 spent some of the day practicing tactical drops over the runway of the Nevada County Airport while air attack 230 circled over burn scars from the recent Sugar Fire in preparation of a future training day.
— Elias Funez
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News