‘They always find the right home’: Grass Valley woman registers pit bull rescue nonprofit

Pitty Pop, a Grass Valley pit bull rescue nonprofit, was housing over 35 dogs as of this week on its 15-acre ranch, according to founder Linda Balistreri.

Submitted to The Union

Grass Valley-based pit bull rescue Pitty Pop is the culmination of decades of caring for pit bulls, according to founder Linda Balistreri.

Around 40 years ago, said Balistreri, she found a pit bull puppy abandoned in a field and took the puppy home.

“From there, I raised my daughter with him and my other son with him, and fell in love with the breed,” said Balistreri, who’s using her maiden name.

After taking in the first dog, she began housing other pit bulls when she was able to, eventually becoming known for it. Those who are known to do pit bull rescue work tend to get “calls from all over” as a result, because not very many people do it, according to Balistreri.

A puppy plays at the ranch where pit bull rescue Pitty Pop operates.

Submitted to The Union

“We’re super loyal to the breed, because they’re super loyal to us,” she said of the connection between pit bulls and the people who work with them.

Since moving to a 15-acre ranch in Grass Valley, she officially registered Pitty Pop as a nonprofit earlier this year and decided to begin taking in more dogs than she had been, given that the ranch is a good location for dogs to freely run and enjoy nature.

The ranch was housing around 38 pit bulls as of this week, according to Balistreri, and has previously reached as high as 55, when it housed “a mama with 10 babies.”

After working with the breed of dogs for decades, Balistreri said she has developed a strong ability to match a pit bull with the correct person.

Linda Balistreri, right, with two people who adopted a pit bull from her.

Submitted to The Union

“A lot of times, the people turn into family because we keep in touch,” she said.

From couples and families with children, to individuals living alone, she has connected with many people over the years, some of whom continue to send her photos and updates about the dogs they adopted from her.

On good adoption outcomes, she said, “What makes us do it is just these stories of, they always find the right home.”

It was a strong adoption weekend two weeks ago, said Balistreri, with seven adoptions that weekend.

Nevada City resident Gary Montano, who started as a volunteer and is now employed by Pitty Pop, described the nonprofit as “providing healing” through its rescue work.

“She’s just doing amazing things in the community,” said Montano, referring to Balistreri. He added that the nonprofit has been working to get its name out into the community through social media, including its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Balistreri said Wednesday that the nonprofit is also working on a website which, when launched, will list all dogs available for adoption — as well as an option to foster to adopt.

When deciding which dogs to take in, she aims to choose dogs she will easily be able to find homes for, taking into account that Pitty Pop can only house a certain number of dogs at a time. On the other hand, Balistreri said, she sees dogs who do not necessarily fall into that category, but “that are pulling on your heart strings and so you have to take them in.”

Striking the right balance between these two, she said, is “the hardest part.“

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com