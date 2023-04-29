With the onset of spring, it’s the perfect time for a garden party.
Luckily, St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley will hold a free Garden Party on May 13.
“It’s a fundraiser gathering so people can see the grounds and enjoy the garden,” said Groundskeeper Debby Totoonchie. “and find out about what we offer as far as rentals, and as far as what we bring back to the community, and just get more familiar with St. Joseph’s.”
St. Joseph’s Cultural Center’s Rose Garden is 150 years old and boasts 250 different roses which Totoonchie said should be in peak bloom during the party. Additionally, guests will be invited to tour the Grass Valley Museum on the grounds, which has been renovated with a new layout.
“The museum has been totally redone with new layout and new displays,” Totoonchie said. “A lot of people don’t know it’s there. We’re just trying to reach out to the community and get people more familiar with it.”
The center itself has a storied history, and was once a convent and school—among other things. A historic chapel still remains on the grounds, and continues to welcome weddings, parties, and other events. The chapel, which contains floor to ceiling pressed tin walls, is the only building west of the Mississippi with that feature that’s still standing.
There is no admission for the party and guests are invited to bring a picnic for enjoying among the flowers. The event will feature live music, art, treats, and raffle prizes.
“There’s a lot of really pretty plants that were brought over by the nuns,” Totoonchie continued. “It’s kind of a unique garden and we want people to enjoy it. It’s kind of astounding.”
St. Joseph’s Garden Party will also give the community the opportunity to sign up as a volunteer as a garden helper or a museum docent. Totoonchie also said that this will be only the second garden party the center has held since coming out of the throes of COVID. For two years, she was the only person who had entry to the grounds; she couldn’t very well let the historic garden lose its shine.
“It’s totally free,” Totoonchie said. “There is an option to invest in the raffle. We’ll be trying to get people involved whether it be in the garden or help in the museum as a docent. Any sort of help (we can get) because we are a nonprofit organization and we are always looking for volunteers.
“I just finished with winter storm cleanup, which was a lot. It’s going to be super pretty.”
St. Joseph’s Cultural Center’s Garden Party at Grass Valley Museum will take place Saturday May 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The center is located at 410 South Church Street in Grass Valley. For more information please visit saintjosephsculturalcenter.org.