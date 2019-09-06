There’s an app for that: Lake Tahoe gets its own app

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Boaters and paddlers trying to navigate Lake Tahoe’s expansive blue waters have a new tool to help in their travels.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency recently announced the release of the new Tahoe Boating app designed to inform boaters and paddlers about Lake Tahoe, no-wake zone boundaries, area attractions and responsible recreation.

The app, according to the planning agency, includes interactive mapping, giving boaters real-time location and direction of travel on the lake. Location information allows boaters to see their position in proximity to Lake Tahoe’s no-wake zones, which requires boaters to stay under 5 mph within Emerald Bay, 600 feet of shore, 100 feet of swimmers and paddlers, and 200 feet of structures.

Boaters and paddlers can download the free Tahoe Boating app from either the Apple or Android stores or at http://www.tahoeboating.org.

The app includes: An interactive map that shows a boat’s location relative to no-wake zones; information about boating safety, aquatic invasive species; emergency contacts; locations of fuel stations and bathrooms; and Lake Tahoe points of interest including detailed information and photos.

The planning agency notes that the app will evolve over time. Users who encounter issues or would like to offer feedback can contact gis@trpa.org.

