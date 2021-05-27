‘There’s a lot more we can accomplish’: Nevada City Council confronts fire threat, seeks grants

Hotter, drier conditions — and a high volume of dead vegetation — has led the Nevada City Council to apply for two fire safety grants.

The move comes the same week Cal Fire suspended all outdoor burn permits.

The council voted unanimously Wednesday to seek the fire safety grants. If approved, they would pump critical funds into reserves, securing the city’s ability to abate fire hazards.

A grant for up to $200,000 from the California Fire Safe Council and a $15,000 grant from California Fire Foundation are in the works.

“These grants are a great opportunity,” Mayor Erin Minett told the council. “The grant applications are due June 15, so the sooner we get this done, the better.”





Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have responded to 2,038 wildfires, according to county records. Cal Fire calls on county residents to clean up dead vegetation, but also recommends 100 feet of defensible space around their homes to assure a better chance of surviving fire disaster should it manifest itself.

Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Chief Sam Goodspeed explained the top priority is dealing with the massive amounts of manzanita on Sugarloaf Mountain Trail. He expressed concern about an increasing population of homeless people moving into Sugarloaf who could create conditions that cause a fire danger.

“If we can remove some of these hazards and make it safer for hikers, I’d advocate pursuing these funding mechanisms,” he said.

Council member Doug Fleming said the city could save on a grant writing fee doing it in-house, while partnering with environmental group The Sierra Fund.

“They’d be a wonderful partner and have a lot of knowledge we need,” Fleming said of The Sierra Fund. “They’d also do outreach to land owners on proper fire mitigation techniques.

“This grant goes up to $200,000, but staff advises $150,000 is a better goal, (in order to) stay more competitive,” said Fleming. He added The Sierra Fund would take a minor percentage of the grant to write a Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan. “The city doesn’t have one and we need this. It would be a great vehicle for getting more grants and learning where our priorities are.”

INSURANCE

Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe said that with the rash of wildfires in recent years, insurance companies are “tightening up” on the types of coverage they’ll offer a policy holder. She said a financial and insurance firm investigator told her there’s a possibility a jurisdiction will not get insurance coverage on claims that arise from a wildfire that starts on city property, if it fails to maintain the parcel.

“So it’s critically important to have funding to maintain those properties, so in the event we experience a wildfire, there’s a possibility the city would not have coverage, if we failed to upkeep those properties, and Sugarloaf is a prime example,” she said.

Phillipe added that it’s important to do a review of city property to stay informed of which parcels need more attention to preserve fire safety.

“And we should continue to look for grants to help us in that task, because it could be catastrophic to the city.”

Goodspeed said there are a number of large city-owned properties such as the old airport, Hirschman Trail, Tribute Trail and others that are exposed to potential wildfire events.

“There’s steep slopes on Sugarloaf, and it’s difficult to reach up there,” said Goodspeed. “But we’ve been chipping away at it. So, with these grants, there’s a lot more we can accomplish.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com