‘Their first community service project’: Hundreds of Grass Valley students participate in Donation Day Parade

Hundreds of students took to the streets of downtown Grass Valley Friday to honor the more than 130-year tradition of service to those in need. The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society started the event, and the local service organization is still in operation today.

Members of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society gathered Friday morning around boxes containing donated food items which had just been brought in by children participating in the Donation Day parade.

Among them was Debbie Luckenbill, who said Friday that the annual event has been held at Grass Valley Charter School for a number of years.

“They have always been very supportive of this,” she said.

Members of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society collect donations from people lined up along the streets of downtown Grass Valley. The annual Donation Day tradition returns this year following last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Donation Day was first organized as a partnership with schools by the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society in 1883, in response to a high need for aid in the community. Its associated parade began in 1889, when a local butcher shop owner suggested participating students could march through town with their donations, collecting more from merchants and passerby as they went, according to the organization’s website .

The longstanding annual tradition resumed this year. It was not held last year due to COVID-19.

Dressed and decorated in festive attire, a pair of Donation Day youngsters wave as they carry their canned food donations back to their schools.

“This year is a little different because of COVID, a couple of little hiccups, but that’s OK,” said Luckenbill. “It went well. The kids showed up, they got to distribute their food, and that’s a good thing.”

She explained that all of the food donated Friday would be given to Interfaith Food Ministry.

Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society member Christine Strohm said Friday that it is good for student participants to be aware that there are people in need of food. She added that some of them ask questions, curious about why Donation Day is held.

The “ladies” of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society help pack the donated goods into boxes following Donation Day in Grass Valley.

“It’s their first community service project,” said Strohm.

The parade proceeded at 10 a.m. from Grass Valley Charter School and made a loop into downtown Grass Valley and back. Approximately 800 students participated, Ladies Relief Society members said.

A veterans color guard led the group. Following along, students from local schools, including Grass Valley Charter School, Bell Hill Academy, and Margaret G. Scotten School, walked the parade route, many with donations in hand.

The event’s atmosphere was made more festive by music played by Lyman Gilmore Middle School’s marching band, as well as attendees showing their spirit by wearing Santa Claus hats and other holiday-themed attire.

The Lyman Gilmore Middle School marching band leads groups of fellow school children from throughout Grass Valley along Mill Street during the annual Donation Day event.

“I think it’s our honor to host the Donation Day parade,” said Grass Valley Charter School Assistant Principal Alex Ezzell. “The Ladies Relief Society has done an amazing job for well over a century, so I think it’s really a privilege for us to be able to help in a small way just by hosting them here.”

He said all of the charter school’s students, from kindergarten to eighth grade, participated Friday, either by walking in the parade or cheering on their fellow students.

On the event resuming this year, Ezzell said, “It’s just wonderful to have the tradition back and to have the involvement and support of the whole community.”

Donation Day parade watchers place money into a jar being collected to help support the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com