Stolen items recovered

Stolen items recovered from the theft of a vehicle off of Bowman Lake Road included a firearms, first-aid supplies, and a garmin GPS device.

 Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Antelope, Ca. – On Wednesday February 1, 2023, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested 35-year-old James Michael Polney of Yuba City, Ca. for possession of stolen property stemming from a January 2023 burglary investigation in Nevada City.

The original theft was reported to have occurred during the last weekend of January and included numerous items of property taken from a vehicle parked along Bowman Lake Road in Nevada City. Included in the property stolen from the victim were bank cards, and a Garmin GPS device which provided location information ultimately leading to the location and identification of the suspect by investigators.