The World Beatnix ring in the New Year at Golden Era in Nevada City

The World Beatnix are a true world music collective, incorporating musical elements of Africa, Brazil, Egypt, the Cajun bayou and the Caribbean to create a spiritual and seductive amalgamation through a hypnotic symbiosis of melodies, bass vibrations and percussive rhythm. The band is headed by vocalist Jacquelynn Kolenko and percussionist Michael DiMartino, backed by a range of brass, string and drums.

They will be appearing at the Golden Era New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9-12:30. Tickets available in advance or at the door.

Snacks and champagne toast included.