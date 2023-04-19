The winter that wouldn’t stop showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.
Overnight, certain higher elevation areas of Nevada County collected a trace amount of snow or hail, this after what has been a treacherous winter for many county residents.
The good news is: a proper spring is imminent, according to meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi of the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
“Right now we had that system move through in overnight hours, some scattered showers in the area,” said Baruffaldi. “After that we (will) hit a dry pattern for a while. We are moving into a nice dry pattern the next week. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will probably be into low to mid 70s.”
Baruffaldi said that in the high Sierra snow fall accumulated to six to eight inches.
The storm that passed through the area Monday night moved quickly but brought local rainfall totals that ranged from .44 to .03 inches.
Browns Valley saw .03 inches of accumulation, while Rollins Resevoir collected .44 inches. The North San Juan Ridge measured .22 inches, Rough & Ready and downtown Grass Valley .20 inches, and Alta Sierra .35 inches.
Frost will continue to present itself early today, with the pattern expected to change Thursday and into the weekend.
Palisades at Tahoe reported that early morning winds hit hard, reaching 100 miles per hour before calming down. Some trans-Sierra highways required chains, with controls being lifted around noon on Tuesday over Donner Summit on Interstate 80.
Said Baruffaldi: “We’ve turned the corner on winter so warmer days ahead and before long people will be wishing for this colder weather.”
