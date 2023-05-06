Dave Luce has a pretty good gig going. He has been the owner of Alta Sierra Wine Shop for 15 years now, and has provided his hometown community with good and affordable wines all while taking his business on as a hobby.
“I have lived in this county for over 60 years, so if you are looking for a homegrown business this is it,” Luce said. “I have been here all my life. Hennessy Elementary School right on through.
“I was in the California Division of Forestry, otherwise known as CalFire. My background after that is that I got involved with Dingus McGee’s restaurant over in Colfax. Did that for a boatload of years and then I got into the wine business.”
Luce got married and realized the restaurant industry—for him, at least—wasn’t conducive to a good marriage and so he began brokering wine, something he has been doing for 30 years at this point.
“About 15 years ago, I came home frustrated and my wife said, why don’t you quit? Nothing is going to happen to our lives if you quit what you are doing. So I quit and opened up a little wine shop 15 years ago and that’s what this is here.”
Luce said he is giving a place for the small, family-owned wineries to sell though they are not exclusive to Nevada County. Although his selection may not be local-centric, Luce has a passion for giving back to the community he was raised in.
He said: “Last month I did a benefit for the United Way where 100 percent of the profits go back to the United Way. This month in May it’s going to be the Unitarian Church. Next month in June, it’s going to be Lake of the Pines Lions. Again, not a percentage, but 100 percent.”
Luce only opens his wine shop three days a week, Wednesday through Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additionally, he offers tastings on Thursdays and Fridays.
“This has always been a hobby so if it wasn’t going to make it I wasn’t going to lose any sleep over it,” said Luce. “But what I learned from that is how much it meant to some people in the community who would drive through here. The inventory here was picked by the people’s pallets, which ones they liked the best.
Luce doesn’t draw the line at wine—Alta Sierra Wine Shop offers a variety of prosecco and sparkling wines, including an occasional shipment of true Champagne.
“90 percent of my people are regulars. Once you know I am here, come on in. If you are nice you will love it here. If you’re a jerk and want to show off, maybe this isn’t the place for you. Because wine is just wine. The wines are picked for the right reasons. The anomaly is that little wine shops are supposed to be expensive and I kick everyone’s (behind) on pricing. And I like to get goofy stuff.”
Alta Sierra Wine shop is at 10074 Alta Sierra Drive in Grass Valley. They are open Thursday through Saturday, 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
