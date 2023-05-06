Dave Luce has a pretty good gig going. He has been the owner of Alta Sierra Wine Shop for 15 years now, and has provided his hometown community with good and affordable wines all while taking his business on as a hobby.

“I have lived in this county for over 60 years, so if you are looking for a homegrown business this is it,” Luce said. “I have been here all my life. Hennessy Elementary School right on through.

