The Wheelhouse closes its doors

In an announcement on its website , the restaurant stated the decision to close was motivated by “increasingly difficult circumstances.”

Photo: Elias Funez

The Wheelhouse, a restaurant on Highway 20 at the former site of the Old 5 Mile House, closed last week.

In an announcement on its website , the restaurant stated the decision to close was motivated by “increasingly difficult circumstances.”

The announcement says closure had been planned for this coming Sunday, but that the immediate closure last week had become the “only responsible option.”

“We really appreciate your support over the last year, and we wish you all the very best,” the announcement states. “Be excellent to each other.”

While the restaurant is now closed, according to the announcement, those interested in renting the venue for a “pop-up/kitchen takeover” or other special event can contact the business by email at wheelhousenevadacity@gmail.com .

The restaurant had been open for just over a year.

Shortly after opening in August 2020, owner Tony Norskog said his vision for the business was for it to be not only a casual spot to enjoy burgers and beer, but to eventually expand into bike rentals and more. The business was family run, with Tony Norskog’s son, Max Norskog, taking on the role of general manager.

The Wheelhouse ownership could not be reached for comment.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.