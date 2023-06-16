Staff Writer
There are some who meditate for relaxation, while others prefer taking a long soak in a hot tub. Self care comes in many forms, and Stormy May and her band of six horses offer a therapeutic and relaxing environment in the Equine Experience.
Settled deep in Penn Valley, the Equine Experience is meant to offer folks a respite from the modern world, a way to kick back and practice mindfulness. Visitors are led by May to a grassy and flowery paddock where the six gentle giants spend their days roaming and munching on about 40 acres of said grass.
“Equine Experience is something that hasn’t been used…this is a new thing,” said May. “If you want to relate it to something that is known I would call it horse watching; kind of like bird watching but horse watching. So we’re not doing anything with them, we are being with them.
“It’s really different with each person and it starts with the call before we come out here. I’ll talk to the person and ask what draws them to horses and sometimes they have no real connection with horses, they are just curious, like what is it like to be with horses?”
May said that sometimes guests to the ranch are specifically scared of horses and use the experience as a healing tool. Others, she said, utilize the experience to expand their personal growth.
“There is a something palpable when you’re with horses in this way, beyond words,” she said. “And it definitely has to do with presence and mindfulness and the feeling of well being. You kind of sink into the background of nature—hearing the bees and the buzzes and watching how (the horses) move and it really just brings you into this place of peaceful presence.”
Many people who sign up for the Equine Experience find May through the successful documentary she made entitled “The Path Of The Horse” which follows May on her quest to discover “the secret to compassionate relationships with all life.”
A horse lover her entire life, May used to ride and show horses but then realized she was forcing the animal to do something that didn’t come naturally to it.
“A lot of times the horse doesn’t love what they are asked to do,” she said. “So there’s a struggle. Traditional training says, ‘show them who’s boss and you can’t let them get a way with that.’ And I did that for decades but I found that you lose who the horse actually is. You are training them into something you think is better.
“I tried it and I was good at it and I saw where it went. As I got better and better I felt worse and worse. That’s when I went around the world and made the documentary.”
The six horses that make up the Equine Experience belong to the property owner where May lives and the horses reside.
Each experience, she said, is unique. It isn’t unusual for people to have a profound experience which lasts with them. Children are welcome to participate, though May said with kids there’s usually less sitting and more exploring. Most adults use the time to relax and just sit and watch the majestic animals surrounding them.
“It’s so different for everybody and every time you get different reactions from the horses,” said May. “Different horses get interested or not interested. I kind of shepherd the experience, make sure everybody is safe and then let go. I always leave at least two or three hours for it to sink in. You’ll see, there’s an ending time.”
May hears from past Equine Experience participants who say that their time with the animals has made a positive impact on their life, creating memories they can hold onto.
“It’s amazing to see the horses just being themselves. They’re so good at being at peace and getting along. They’re kind of masters at going with the flow.
“It’s like going to the spa. It’s time for yourself. We will usually go into silence and I will do a guided meditation or a mindfulness prompt and then as we do that the horses all come around. It’s like they’re reflecting, ‘now we want to be closer to you.’ So they get something out of it too.
“We haven’t hosted any bigger events but I would love to do yoga with the horses and painting with the horses, and with kids doing a treasure hunt out in the pasture. Or tea in the pasture, a little tea party.”
This is the first season for Equine Experience; May had met the horses’ and the property’s owner just before COVID which threw a major wrench into their works. They were passionate about this project but it just wasn’t the right time.
May is originally from southern California but relocated to Davis to begin her education in becoming a horse veterinarian. It didn’t take her too long to figure out that most of the injuries the horses were incurring were caused by humans.
“So I realized, let’s stop people from hurting horses in the first place and it will make a bigger impact on their lives. If you can value this, what more do you need?”
Equine Experience is in Penn Valley. More information about the experience and Stormy May herself can be found at stormymay.com.