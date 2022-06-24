The votes are counted: Certification of Nevada County’s vote will occur next week, officials say

Nevada County officials have counted all the ballots, and certification of the local vote is expected by Wednesday.

Voters cast 37,985 ballots, a turnout of 50.4%.

Natalie Adona has won the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race with 22,795 votes, or 67.88%. Jason Tedder had 7,843 votes, 23.36%. Paul Gilbert had 2,942 votes, 8.76%.

Incumbent Greg Diaz didn’t run for reelection.

Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer are headed to a runoff in the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors race. Swarthout took 2,860 votes, or 48.39%. Ingram Spencer has 1,841 votes, 31.15%. Valentina Masterz had 1,209 votes, 20.46%.

Incumbent Dan Miller didn’t run for reelection.

Incumbent Sue Hoek won reelection to her District 4 supervisor seat with 6,026 votes, or 82.59%. Calvin Clark had 1,270 votes, 17.41%.

Adam Kline and Lou Ceci, the top two vote-getters in the four-person race, will be seated next month on the Nevada City Council. Kline took 863 votes, and Ceci has 743.

Incumbent Erin Minett won 673 votes. Ken Merdinger has 140.

Rob Tribble won the auditor-controller race with 16,928 votes, or 54.79%. Gina Will took 13,967 votes, 45.21%

Incumbent Marcia Salter didn’t run.

Rolf Kleinhans will become the county’s new assessor. He took 22,192 votes, or 71.9%. Gerald Bushore had 8,671 votes, 28.1%.

Incumbent Sue Horne didn’t run.

It appears incumbent Republican Megan Dahle and Democrat Belle Sandwith will go to November for the state Assembly District 1 seat. Dahle has 75,990 votes, and Sandwith has 49,185. Republican Kelly Tanner has 16,935 votes, and Peace and Freedom candidate Joshua Brown has 2,789.

Democrat Kermit Jones and Republican Kevin Kiley look like they’ll face off in November for the new 3rd Congressional District seat. Jones has 77,519 votes, and Kiley has 76,446. Republican Scott Jones has 32,019 votes, and Democrat David Peterson has 11,086.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249