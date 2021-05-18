The Union wins several awards in annual contest

The Union newspaper won a handful of awards in the 2020 California Journalism Awards Contest.

The paper took fifth place in General Excellence, a category that includes all papers with a daily circulation of 15,000 or under.

The Union Publisher Don Rogers lauded the newspaper’s contest wins.

“What’s most important to me is that we are the very best we can be for our communities every day,” Rogers said. “Having our colleagues recognize our work is both icing and a sign of being on the right track, especially with such a challenging year.”

Staff Writer Liz Kellar took a fourth place award in Breaking News for “’Tragic:’ Man shot, killed after pointing Airsoft rifle at law enforcement.” The story focused on the officer-involved shooting death of Gabriel Strickland.

Kellar also won a fifth place award in Coverage of the 2020 Election for her story “Making History,” which looked at the Nevada Irrigation District’s majority women board.

“Pulled out the interesting fact of the all-women majority,” the judge wrote. “Good coverage of a race/issue that is hyper local.”

Staff Writer John Orona won a third place award in Coverage of Local Government. The series of stories focused on the battle between PG&E and advocates for Nevada City trees.

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez took first place in Artistic Photo for “Nevada City Film Festival.” Funez also took fifth place in Wildfire Photo for “Smartsville Fire.”

“Throughout the judging process, the creativity stood out as much as the all-out guts of each photographer,” the judge wrote. “I’m sure your readers appreciate your efforts.”

Digital Engagement Editor Samantha Sullivan took Fifth Place in Informational Graphic for an image that ran with the story “Nevada County opioid overdose rate skyrockets.”

Publisher Don Rogers took first place in Columns for his piece “Last call for dad.”

The Union Editorial Board won third place in Editorial Comment for its editorial “Closed doors come natural to government.”

“Well-written piece,” the judge wrote. “Nice conversational, but authoritative tone. Lots of great compelling evidence; very persuasive.”