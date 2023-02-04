Chad Wingo new publisher at The Union

Chad Wingo was promoted to the position of Publisher at The Union newspaper in Grass Valley effective as of Feb. 1.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Staff Writer

Beginning Feb. 1, Chad Wingo took over as publisher for the local paper which was established in 1864. Wingo has worked for The Union in advertising sales for 10 years and is committed to serving the community of the area he calls home.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232, Publisher Chad Wingo can be reached at cwingo@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4221.