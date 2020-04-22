The Union to host webinar about personal finance & COVID-19
The Union and partner publications will host a live informational webinar on April 23 at 12:30 p.m. PT addressing questions about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on personal finance, the stock market and investments.
Panelists will include Ken Armstrong, founding member and CEO of Elevate Capital Advisors in Eagle, Colo. Armstrong’s principal area of expertise is in creating retirement income strategies.
The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including: how to handle existing retirement and investment accounts, how to take advantage of current market conditions and what to consider for long term security.
Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions for the panel. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/COVIDFinance. The webinar will also be streamed live on TheUnion.com/Coronavirus and The Union’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User