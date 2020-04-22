The Union to host webinar about personal finance & COVID-19

The Union and partner publications will host a live informational webinar on April 23 at 12:30 p.m. PT addressing questions about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on personal finance, the stock market and investments.

Panelists will include Ken Armstrong, founding member and CEO of Elevate Capital Advisors in Eagle, Colo. Armstrong’s principal area of expertise is in creating retirement income strategies.

The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including: how to handle existing retirement and investment accounts, how to take advantage of current market conditions and what to consider for long term security.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions for the panel. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/COVIDFinance. The webinar will also be streamed live on TheUnion.com/Coronavirus and The Union’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.