The Union to host ’The Longevity Project’

The Union will host a free virtual event titled “The Longevity Project” on Saturday.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature six local speakers, each of whom will talk about health and longevity through a variety of lenses.

The Union event manager Deana Graydon said the event’s intended audience — “anyone out there who wants to have a guideline for living a longer and healthier life” — may find the event particularly well timed, as self-care has become more difficult for many amid the pandemic.

Graydon explained that, when setting out to organize the event, some areas stood out immediately as connected to the discussion on longevity. For example, Carole Carson will be discussing brain health, registered dietitian nutritionist Kelly Kull will share about what to eat to stay strong, and therapist Keith Thompson will speak on mental health and emotional well-being.

She said dental health, for example, which will be discussed at the event by local dentist Dr. Sean Rockwell, was a more surprising addition to the facets of longevity to be covered.

Also sharing about the links between their respective areas of expertise and longevity, Homer Nottingham will discuss the benefits of Qigong and tai chi, which he has practiced for decades, and chiropractor Dr. Matt Archer will talk about his new book, “The Protocol for Health: Seven Unexpected Solutions.”

According to Graydon, the event was originally scheduled to last two hours.

“There were so many interesting people that we found to talk about things that we extended it an hour,” said Graydon.

