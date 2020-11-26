The Union to host food drive on Wednesday, Dec. 2

The Union will host a drive-thru food drive to collect donations for the Food Bank of Nevada County, from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Julia Stidham, The Union advertising director, said the format of previous food drives, where people would come into the office and have coffee as they stopped to donate, had to be modified for COVID-19 safety.

However, she said, it was important that the event be held in some format.

“It’s just to stock the food bank back up, because they have been supplying more and more neighbors, families, and friends with food than they ever have before,” said Stidham. “Demand is just really high right now with the pandemic, and unemployment, and people going through what they’re going through.”

She said that, in collaborating with the food bank, they found this drive-thru option would work well with the shape of The Union’s parking lot. People will not have to leave their car as they drive through to drop off donations, which can be food or money.

“They’ll have their refrigerated truck here as well, so it doesn’t have to just be non-perishable items,” Stidham said. “People can bring a turkey, for example.”

The food bank, she said, will then transport the items from the food drive, and pack them for distribution.

“Our office has been a convenient collection point over the years, but this hasn’t at all been any normal year,” said The Union publisher Don Rogers, adding that “the need (for a food drive) is so much higher this year.”

He said all efforts in the community to help others add up to something great.

“Here is something where we set aside our often fractious political feelings and work together as one,” said Rogers. “It’s good to see, and to remember.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.