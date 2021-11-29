The Union to host food drive on Friday

The Union will host a drive-thru food event, collecting donations for the Food Bank of Nevada County, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Visitors will be able to enter the parking lot at 464 Sutton Way, have their donations collected from their vehicle, and drive through to the exit on the other side, according to The Union events manager Deana Graydon.

The annual food drive’s format was modified into a drive-thru last year for COVID-19 safety.

According to Graydon, last year’s food drive was a success. “It was over what we expected,” she said of the donations collected at that time.

Graydon said people were very generous then, adding that there are many families in need now due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as wildfires.

“They’re in more need now than ever,” she said.

Food donations as well as cash and checks will be accepted at the food drive Friday, according to Graydon.

All food items are accepted, according to the Food Bank of Nevada County’s website .

However, Graydon said Monday that food items the nonprofit is looking for in particular include “holiday food,” such as turkey and ham, potatoes, and green beans.

She explained that monetary donations offer significant help as well, because the Food Bank of Nevada County is able to “stretch” amounts donated through its access to discounts on food.

Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely said last week that the nonprofit will be providing food to over 1,000 households in December, between its pre-Christmas distribution event and collaborative events with other organizations.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com