The Union takes 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

The Union newspaper won a handful of awards in the annual California Journalism Awards contest, including a third place in the general excellence category.

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez took the bulk of the awards — second place for Artistic Photo; a fourth place and a fifth place for News Photo; a fourth place for Wildfire Photo; and a fourth place for Wildfire News Coverage, shared with former Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil.

Former Staff Writer Stephen Wyer took third place for Investigative Reporting.

The Union staff won third place in General Excellence — the category that encompasses the whole of the newspaper.

“Anyone who has been in our conference room has seen the plaques on our walls in regards to California News Publishers Association awards that we have received in the past,” The Union Publisher Julia Stidham said. “It is a proud moment for us all to see that we have continued with this tradition for our paper. It’s an honor to work with the amazing team we have here. Their dedication and being awarded by the CNPA is something we want to share with our community. Congratulations to our staff on the California Journalism Awards — honoring journalists who bring you the news.”

Managing Editor Alan Riquelmy echoed Stidham’s remarks.

“We come to work every day with the desire to keep our community informed, cover the issues of the day and break news,” Riquelmy said. “It’s always great to have our hard work recognized in the annual California Journalism Awards contest.”