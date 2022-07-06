The Union Spirituality columnist speaking at Nevada City First Baptist Church





Have you ever wondered how to live your life with everyday spirituality? If so, you’ll want to be present for the sermon given by Chaplain Norris Burkes, Sunday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Nevada City First Baptist Church.

In his sermon titled, “The Everyday Life of a Disciple” The Union columnist will use his column stories to illustrate the passage from Luke 10:1-20.

Chaplain Burkes is best known for his syndicated spirituality column that takes a humorous and hope-filled approach to everyday spirituality. The column can be found in 35 papers around the country.

Burkes will also be selling the three books he authored that compile the best of his newspaper columns. “Thriving Beyond Surviving” relates his experiences as a hospital chaplain. “Hero’s Highway” highlights the brave stories of combat wounded in Iraq. “No Small Miracles,” retells pediatric stories of the hospitalized children.

In addition to numerous other awards, Burkes received the Will Rogers Humanitarian award in 2019 for his coverage of Chispa Project, a nonprofit that establishes libraries in Honduran elementary schools. Several Grass Valley residents have been a mainstay of financial support for Chispa.

Burkes retired as an Air Force chaplain in 2014 and now works as a per diem chaplain for Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley. He resides in Lake of the Pines with his wife Becky. They are the proud parents of four children and four grandsons.

The church is located at 300 Main St, Nevada City.

