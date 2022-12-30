From wildfires to missing teenagers and fatal accidents, the top stories based on page views in 2022 show a county plagued by tragedy.
The following is a list of The Union’s top 5 online stories for 2022:
On June 28, the Rices Fire erupted near Rices Crossing Road, causing evacuation warnings in the North San Juan area.
The fire grew to 904 acres before firefighters contained it on July 11, Cal Fire said. One structure was destroyed.
Within minutes of ignition, the conflagration moved uphill, prompting evacuations along Troost Trail and sending spot fires ahead of the blaze, The Union reported at the time.
Thirteen firefighters were injured, which started as an “uninhabitable structure fire” that spread into the vegetation, according to the reports.
The cause of the fire was not release by Cal Fire.
Firefighters from North San Juan, Penn Valley, Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Nevada City and many others helped fight the fire.
Sixteen-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee after attending a party with “hundreds of young people,” police said at the time. Her disappearance led to a massive search effort, leading to thousands of hours of manpower expended over two weeks.
A volunteer dive team, Adventures with Purpose, found Rodni submerged in her vehicle in the Prosser Reservoir on Aug. 21. An autopsy on Aug. 23 confirmed the person found was Rodni.
“The Nevada County sheriff-coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time.
Marine units from three local sheriff’s offices searched the reservoir. The search grew to a wide area of California and Nevada and involved at least 16 local, state and federal enforcement agencies.
3. Missing Nevada County teenager found deceased
Trinity Backus, another 16-year-old Nevada County teenager, was found deceased after going missing back in November.
Backus was located by search and rescue teams sometime after 2 p.m. Nov. 11, about a 1/2 mile north of the residence where she was last see, Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email to The Union. He described the area as a “heavily wooded river drainage area.”
“At this point there is nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown,” Trygg said at the time.
4. Tree fall kills 1 on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
A 79-year-old Marysville woman died after a tree fell onto Highway 49, crushing her car and striking three other vehicles, authorities said back in April.
The woman was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound around 1 p.m. on April 11, when the tree fell across the highway just north of La Barr Meadows Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
“A large conifer tree on the west side of the highway fell across both lanes of traffic, landing directly on the top of the Nissan Rogue, crushing the passenger compartment,” CHP wrote in the release. “The tree simultaneously struck the other three vehicles.”
The Marysville woman had fatal head injuries at the scene, CHP said, and the highway was closed in both directions for almost 90 minutes.
5. UPDATE: 2 year old, driver identified in fatal vehicle death
Another tragedy struck Nevada County when a two-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle back in May, the California Highway Patrol said.
Eli Souza was struck around 9 a.m. May 4 in South County, Officer Jason Bice said. David Souza, 68, was later identified as the driver of the 1999 Ford F-250, according to California Highway Patrol.
“The collision occurred on a section of a gravel driveway at a private residence on Still Road,” a news release stated.
The child was taken by family to an Auburn hospital as officers responded to the scene, authorities said.
“Upon their arrival at the hospital, they found the child had died from his injuries,” the release stated.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected and there were no arrests at the time, reports stated.
Samantha Sullivan is the Digital Engagement, Lifestyles and Prospector Editor for The Union. She can be reached at ssullivan@theunion.com.