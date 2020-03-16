The Union office temporarily closes due to coronavirus concerns
Due to concerns over coronavirus, The Union’s office will be closed to the public until further notice, as a measure of precaution to help keep members of our staff and the general public healthy. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Please use the following contact information to connect with a member of The Union’s team:
DELIVERY
Subscriptions and Circulation Services
Phone Number: 530-273-9565
E-Mail: circulation@theunion.com
ADVERTISING
Display Advertising
Phone Number: 530-273-9561
Classified Advertising
Phone Number: 530-273-9567
E-Mail: classifieds@theunion.com
NEWS/EDITORIAL
Phone Number: 530-273-9561
News Tip line: 530-477-4272
E-Mail: news@theunion.com
STAFF DIRECTORY
