The Union newsroom earns awards from California News Publishers Association

Four members of The Union newsroom team, as well as another from the Sierra Sun, have been awarded honors for their work by the California News Publishers Association in its annual Better Newspapers Contest.

The Union reporters Sam Corey and John Orona earned first place for Enterprise News Story or Series for their work on “Homelessness in western Nevada County,” a four-part series published in December that discussed personal stories, government action on the issue and resources available to those who need assistance.

“A compelling subject helps draw the reader in from the very start of the first story, and I liked the repeated pairing of articles in the series,” a CNPA judge wrote. “The coupling of ‘human stories’ and solution/issue stories in the same edition and page was a great way to draw the reader into the first story and give them an immediate reason (the person they just learned about) to read the second story.

“I also really appreciated the lengthy resource box for people experiencing homelessness attached to the first story. This was a well-executed deep dive into an essentially universal problem, and as a person not from the region, I feel like I have a fairly good grasp on the homelessness situation (at the time of publication) in Western Nevada County.”

The Union Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez earned fourth place for Photojournalism for his work published in The Union on a daily basis. Funez was honored in an open division that includes all daily print publications across the state of California, earning honors alongside the San Francisco Chronicle (first place), Santa Rosa Press Democrat (second place) and the Desert Sun (third place) in Palm Springs.

Sports Editor Walter Ford took fifth-place honors in the daily division of the Sports Feature Story category for “Fight of a lifetime: After battling anxiety and depression, fighter hopes his story helps others,” sharing Nevada County native and MMA fighter Danny Carranza’s story.

“Coupling a common activity (sports) with a health issue that needs more exposure is important work,” a CNPA judge wrote.

Justin Scacco, a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union based in Truckee, earned third-place honors for Sports Feature Story in the weekly division for “Match Point: Truckee volleyball player finds kidney donor; operation a success.” Scacco’s feature shared the story of Truckee senior Josalyn Brown’s journey from daily dialysis to finding a donor for her successful kidney transplant surgery.

See this story at TheUnion.com for links to the award-winning work by The Union journalists honored.