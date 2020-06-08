The Union, KNCO team up on video showcase to amplify Nevada County businesses’ reopening plans

The Union and KNCO have partnered to launch a local business video showcase, providing a complimentary online space for businesses to announce an update to the community as they gradually move into reopening.

Hosted on The Union’s website, the showcase’s page reads, “Let us help make your reopening grand!”

Business owners may enter the showcase by submitting a short video giving information on changes in hours, product availability, or any message they would like to share with their customers. The submitted videos must be one minute or less.

“When things got shut down, we had a lot of businesses reaching out to us wanting us to let our listeners know that either takeout service was available or they were still open in some other way,” said Dave Strout, general sales manager at KNCO. “They wanted to communicate with the residents of Nevada County about what was going on.”

As businesses move forward through a phased reopening, many are now experiencing a second shift in operation as things slowly return to normal, which prompted Strout to think of how this new wave of information could be shared more effectively.

“Our thought was that it was a good time to offer something that didn’t cost the business anything, because of course a lot of these businesses have seen a reduction in income,” said Strout.

He reached out to The Union Advertising Director Julia Stidham, who came up with the idea of hosting an online video gallery.

“Both of us wanted to do something to help local businesses,” said Stidham. “So we thought it would be convenient for them to upload a little, 60-second commercial that they could record on their phone.”

Stidham said video is best suited for the type of update many businesses are looking to share at the moment. The format allows them to give a brief walkthrough of their space, showing rather than telling about newly implemented precautions such as spaced out seating, mask usage, and added sanitizing measures.

The showcase gallery, including a space to submit your own video, can be found here: theunion.secondstreetapp.com/KNCO-and-Union-Video-Gallery-2020/gallery.

The showcase will be accepting video submissions until July 31.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union.