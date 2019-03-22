The Union honored with California Journalism Awards

Sports Feature – Running with purpose: In the wake of tragedy Dawson Fay finds solace in the game he loves – Walter Ford

The Union is a finalist in 12 categories in the daily division of publications with a circulation of 15,000 and under.

The Union has earned 12 California Journalism Awards honors by the California News Publishers Association.

Finalists for the annual awards program were announced this week, including The Union's recognition for General Excellence, which it won first place last year. Winners of all divisions and categories will be announced May 4 in Long Beach, as part of the awards program's gala.

In addition to General Excellence, The Union's Alan Riquelmy, Jennifer Nobles and Brian Hamilton are finalists for Public Service Journalism category with its coverage of the Bright Fiber project sale to Race Communications. Project approval by the California Public Utilities Commission required an opportunity for public comment, although no outreach was made by the CPUC to notify the public until The Union reported the sale's pending approval.

Riquelmy, Kellar and Hamilton are finalists for Investigative Reporting on Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies at the center of corruption allegations. The coverage focused on investigations into a pair of deputies, one accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant and another at the center of misconduct allegations over search warrants, both of which led to the dismissal of pending cases in court and were pulled front and center in the 2018 election campaigns for district attorney and sheriff. A civil lawsuit filed against the Sheriff's Office also alleges deputies violated due process and the rights of a cannabis grower.

Kellar is also a finalist for Coverage of Business News for her ongoing coverage of the sale and renovations of western Nevada County's historic Holbrooke and National hotels. Lorraine Jewett, a freelance writer for The Union, is a finalist in best Profile Story for her feature "New sheriff in town: Moon becomes California's first openly-gay sheriff."

Riquelmy and The Union's Editorial Board are finalists in the best Editorial category for "Our View: Communication fail on Centennial Dam," on a lack of transparency with Nevada Irrigation District's proposed reservoir project. Hamilton is a finalist for best Columns for "Asked and answered, indeed," his take on President Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin, and "Paradise by the laptop light," a light-hearted look at Valentine's Day.

Editorial page honors continued with R.L. Crabb as a finalist for best Editorial Cartoon with the Dec. 21 installment of his "It takes a village idiot" cartoon, which weighed in on the growing number of dropped homeowner insurance policies in the wake of the devastation of Northern California wildfires.

Sports Editor Walter Ford is a finalist in best Sports Game Story for "Outpouring of love: Forest Lake Christian community lends helping hand to Paradise Adventist Academy", capturing the kindness of the Lady Falcons volleyball team in donating jerseys, shorts, knee pads and socks, along organizing the donation of clothes and more than $16,000 in cash and gift cards. His "Running with purpose: In the wake of tragedy Dawson Fay finds solace in the game he loves" on the football player's recovery and performance months after a car crash that left him injured and killed Nevada Union teammates Justin Gardner and Tyler Nielson.

Content Editor Samantha Sullivan and Joslyn Fillman are finalist for best Inside Page Layout & Design for their work on The Union's retrospective on the 30th anniversary of the 49er Fire that tore through western Nevada County in September of 1988.

Former Features Editor Sean Jordan, who produced The Union's weekly Prospector entertainment guide, is a finalist for best Arts & Entertainment coverage.