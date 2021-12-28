The Union facing delivery delays due to weather
The Union is experiencing delays in delivering to much of the area this week, mainly outside of town centers, due to snow, downed trees, and carriers trapped at their homes.
“We’re working through this as quickly and safely as we can,” Publisher Don Rogers said. “We know how eager everyone is to get their print editions, and we’re determined to get your paper to you.”
Meantime, if you have power and internet service working, you can find us at http://www.theunion.com.
