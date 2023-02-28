Carole Carson

Author Carole Carson is celebrating the publication of her first novel “Blackbird” on February 28.

 Courtesy Photo

Carole Carson’s first novel, “Blackbird,” releases today and will be available in local bookstores and online. Carole’s column, “Joyful Aging,” appears monthly in The Union. Readers may also know her as the leader of the 2004 Nevada County Meltdown.

Carole began writing “Blackbird” over 50 years ago and finally found time to finish it when she moved to France a year ago following the loss of her husband.