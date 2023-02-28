Carole Carson’s first novel, “Blackbird,” releases today and will be available in local bookstores and online. Carole’s column, “Joyful Aging,” appears monthly in The Union. Readers may also know her as the leader of the 2004 Nevada County Meltdown.
Carole began writing “Blackbird” over 50 years ago and finally found time to finish it when she moved to France a year ago following the loss of her husband.
“At age 80,” Carole said, “I realized it was now or never to finish the project. Obviously, I decided the time was ‘now’.”
When asked if “Blackbird” is autobiographical, Carole’s short answer was no. “I chose to write a fictionalized memoir and create a character, Jane Bertram, because this genre allowed me to shift between fabricated scenes and actual events. But even in the fabricated scenes, I was faithful to the emotional truths of my own coming-of-age experience. So, in that sense, the book is autobiographical.”
“Blackbird,” the first novel in a quartet, tells the story of Jane Bertram’s life from her childhood until she leaves rural Iowa to start anew in the big city of Chicago.
The second book, “My Mother’s Daughter,” covers Jane’s adulthood. The third book, “The Perfect Mother,” tells the story of Jane’s middle-age years. And the final book, “The First and Last Lesson,” explores Jane’s final years. All three will be published in sequence during 2023.
Carole said, “My overall intent with the four books was to convey the history and texture of what it felt like to be a woman during a transformative time that spanned the period from World War II to the early warnings from climate scientists about our stressed environment.”
Carole turned to local residents to review Blackbird. She was delighted when the novel found a receptive audience.
“Blackbird” is available from local bookstores. Or it can be ordered online either in paperback ($18.95) or as an e-book ($7.99). You can contact Carole by email at carolecarson41@gmail.com or through her website, gmasblog.com.