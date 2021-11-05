THE UNION APOLOGIZES TO CITIZEN AUDITORS OF NEVADA COUNTY

On Sept. 24 on page A3, The Union reported that Nevada County elections officials claimed that they had received calls concerning Citizen Auditors of Nevada County (“Citizen Auditors”) and what the deputy registrar characterized to a reporter as Citizen Auditors’ attempts to “sow doubt” and “mislead voters,” and the story also included the terms “scam” and “fraud,” all in reference to Citizen Auditors. However, by the time of publication of the story, Citizen Auditors had registered a Fictitious Business Name Statement (FBNS) with the county, which was published on Sept. 16 and 23, in legal advertising of The Union. The attorney representing Citizen Auditors explained that Citizen Auditors had obtained public information from the Nevada County Voter Registrar’s Office to independently investigate the county’s voter rolls. The county did not mention this to the reporter and The Union’s staff did not notice the FBNS legal notice published in its paper.

Citizen Auditors is a new entity with the goal of proactively reviewing local voter rolls and elections to ensure compliance with state and federal election laws, which were enacted to mitigate the possibility of election fraud. Citizen Auditors believe their efforts will ultimately save the Registrar’s Office research time and effort and save taxpayers a substantial amount of money, by their volunteer efforts to identify problem areas and thereby being advocates for confidence in the integrity of Nevada County’s elections.

While directly contacting Citizen Auditors would have been the best way to have prevented The Union’s publication of the negative statements and characterizations harmful to Citizen Auditors, The Union overlooked the FBNS, which ran in the paper on Sept.16, 23, 30, and Oct. 7. We apologize to Citizen Auditors and our readers for our choice of words and not getting the complete story in the original report.