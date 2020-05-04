The trifecta: Public health experts recommend testing, contact tracing and supported isolation to phase into a reopened world
Staff Writer
CONTINUING COVERAGE
As The Union continues “Investigating the Impact,” a series of stories that discuss how Nevada County is coping with the COVID-19 crisis, this week’s coverage will focus on health care.
Further discussion in coming weeks will also delve into the impact on government, nonprofits, education, arts and culture, as well as housing and homelessness — to better understand the impact of the crisis, the situation each sector faces and what resources are available to help the community to move forward.
Check back later today at TheUnion.com, or see Tuesday’s print edition of The Union, for more in the series.
CONTINUING COVERAGE
As The Union continues “Investigating the Impact,” a series of stories that discuss how Nevada County is coping with the COVID-19 crisis, this week’s coverage will focus on health care.
Further discussion in coming weeks will also delve into the impact on government, nonprofits, education, arts and culture, as well as housing and homelessness — to better understand the impact of the crisis, the situation each sector faces and what resources are available to help the community to move forward.
Check back later today at TheUnion.com, or see Tuesday’s print edition of The Union, for more in the series.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User